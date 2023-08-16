Residents of 12 private properties and the Cathedral Provincial Park ranger station were ordered to evacuate late Tuesday night after a pair of wildfires deep in the Similkameen joined forces and sent up stunning pyrocumulus clouds that could be seen as far away as Kelowna.
The order, which was issued at 10:15 p.m. by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, applies to properties in Areas B and G that lie along the Ashnola River in the Cathedral Provincial Park, including the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and Snowy Protected Area. Campers in the provincial park were advised to shelter in place.
Those displaced were directed to an emergency reception centre in Keremeos.
The two lightning-caused fires – Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek – had been burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Keremeos since mid-July. Prior to Tuesday night’s show, they’d scorched about 1,400 hectares in total with limited efforts to contain them due to the rugged terrain and relatively few homes in the area.
By mid-morning Wednesday, however, the BC Wildfire Service said the two fires, buffeted by heavy winds, had merged and grown to 10,000 hectares – 100 square kilometres – in total area and would henceforth be called the Crater Creek fire.
“This fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground. Crews remained on site overnight, and will continue to work on the north flank of the fire (Wednesday) with a primary objective to prevent the fire from spreading further north,” explained the BCWS in a statement.
“Crews are being supported by heavy equipment and helicopters, and structure protection personnel are also on site.
Meanwhile, a smoke-related air quality warning and heat warning remained in effect Wednesday for all of the Okanagan.
Temperatures are still forecast to peak Thursday around 36 C, then fall back by as much as 10 C on Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
That change is expected to result in gusty, shifting winds that “may lead to aggressive wildfire behaviours,” according to a third special warning issued by the national forecaster.
This article has been updated with information from BC Wildfire Service