Penticton residents shouldn’t be alarmed if their tap water is temporarily discoloured at some point in the weeks ahead.
Beginning this week through Nov. 20, city crews will carry out the annual maintenance ritual of flushing water mains.
“Residents are advised that the flushing process may result in their water supply showing sediment and discolouration. If you do experience dirty water, run the cold water tap until the water clears up,” the city said in a press release.
“This sediment is bacterially harmless, however, it may cause some discolouration to laundry if not detected. To avoid any inconvenience, check water colour prior to using.”
Crews will be using a unidirectional technique, which isolates a section of the system and then scours it with high-pressure water.