Dan Albas has unofficially been re-elected as MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola.
With more than half of the riding’s 247 polls reported, the Conservative incumbent has a 20-point lead over his next closest challenger.
As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, Albas has 16.918 votes or 45.1%.
Liberal challenger Sarah Eves, a school teacher, is next with 9,553 votes (25.5%) and NDPer Joan Phillip, a member of the Penticton Indian Band, is third with 7,382 (19.7%).
Albas was first elected in 2011 in the former riding of Okanagan Coquihalla as a member of the Stephen Harper government. Albas changed ridings and was subsequently re-elected in both 2015 and 2019 but sat in Opposition.
A former Penticton city councillor, Albas is a former martial arts instructor.