City councillors vowed Tuesday to do their part to help address the issue of youth homelessness in Penticton after receiving the heartbreaking results of a study on the issue.
The report, prepared by consultants and funded by a provincial grant, was based on a survey of local students and interviews with youth and service providers.
“The findings suggest that as many as one in 20 youth between the ages of 12 and 24 may be experiencing homelessness at any one time in Penticton,” states the report.
“A generous inflation of that ratio to one in 40 would mean that there are 135 to 140 youth in Penticton between the ages of 12 and 24 that are homeless or precariously housed at any one time in Penticton, based on an estimated general population of roughly 5,500 youth in that age range.”
Kim Lyster, one of the consultants who worked on the project, provided council with a laundry list of issues facing at-risk youth, ranging from limited data on the subject and difficulty accessing services to a lack of shelter beds and housing.
On the shelter issue specifically, she noted there are just two emergency beds available in Penticton for people under the age of 19, but they’re designated for women only.
By endorsing the report, council committed itself and city staff to working on 10 recommendations, ranging from creating a continuum of youth-oriented housing and increasing collaboration among service groups to raising awareness about the issue and increasing access to services and support.
“This is almost, tragically, a silent problem. People don’t see the youth like they do see adults on the streets. It’s tragic. They don’t see them having to couch surf, they don’t see them trying to find help on the evenings or weekends,” said Coun Judy Sentes.
“These young people need our help. They have so much to offer if they can just get through this tragic time in their lives.”
Other findings from the survey, which heard from 264 local students in 2021, included:
- 1.6% reported they were unhoused
- 3.1% reported they were couch surfing
- 50% of those who reported being homeless or precariously housed identified as Indigenous
- 48% had a friend living away from home
- 34% had run away from home for at least a night
- 77% believe youth homelessness is a problem in Penticton