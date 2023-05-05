The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on members of the Legislative Assembly to get their expenses under control.
“While taxpayers are struggling to afford groceries and pay rent, our elected officials are spending our money living the highlife, enjoying helicopter rides between their homes in Victoria and their constituencies in Vancouver,” said Carson Binda, British Columbia Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “When the legislature isn’t sitting, there is no reason for MLAs to be billing taxpayers for round trip helicopter rides.”
Since 2020, MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert has spent $70,000 traveling between his home on Vancouver Island and the downtown Vancouver riding he represents.
Some of the most egregious spending by Chandra Herbert occurred with multiple same-day helicopter trips between Vancouver and Victoria, including during time periods when the legislature wasn’t sitting.
Other Vancouver area MLAs like British Columbia United’s Michael Lee has also spent big on travel in the past several years. Since 2020, Lee has spent almost $90,000 on travel, according to members’ disclosure reports. Lee spent $30,800 in 2020-21, $32,600 in 2021-22 and $26,000 in the first three quarters of 2022-23.
“Taxpayers are struggling and it’s wrong to waste their money.” said Binda, “MLAs need to get off their choppers, get down to earth and start taking affordability seriously.”