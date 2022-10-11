Advance voting turnout is up by 25% in Penticton’s 2022 municipal election.
Through the first two days of advance voting – Oct. 5 and 8 – a total of 2,273 people cast ballots, according to chief elections officer Angie Collison.
That’s compares to 1,826 ballots cast during the first two days of advance voting in the 2018 race.
Thursday marks the final opportunity for advance voting at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In 2018, there were 3,034 ballots cast on the final day of advance voting.
Final voter turnout in 2018 was 41%, with only 10,883 eligible voters marking ballots.
Mayor John Vassilaki won with 5,144 votes, good for 47% of the overall share, while Jake Kimberley was the top councillor candidate, with 4,909 votes representing a 45% share.
General election day is Saturday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both the PTCC and Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre. The results will be announced Saturday night.