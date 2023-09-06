Oliver’s mayor isn’t mincing words about an unprecedented series of closures this summer that have shuttered the emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital.
“My reaction is that these closures are completely unacceptable. I’ve never seen so many closures back-to-back and have never seen a daytime closure like we experienced last Friday,” said Martin Johansen in an email Tuesday morning.
“I’m very concerned, especially knowing there are still many ER shifts uncovered when you look ahead to the rest of September and October.”
While the emergency room at SOGH typically operates 24 hours a day, Interior Health has been struggling to get doctor coverage this summer.
In the lead up to the Labour Day long weekend, Interior Health announced on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 31, that the ER would be closed from Friday at 8 a.m. through Sunday at 8 a.m.
On Friday afternoon, though, Interior Health announced it had found partial doctor coverage and would reopen the ER a full day earlier than expected on Saturday at 8 a.m.
However, Interior Health was back at it Monday afternoon to announce the ER would be closed again Monday at 6 p.m. through Tuesday at 8 p.m.
This past weekend’s closures followed at least three such overnight closures since July 24, all of which Interior Health attributed to a doctor shortage.
During all such closures in Oliver, patients who are able to travel are advised to visit Penticton Regional Hospital, which is a 30-minute drive north.
Johansen is looking forward to pressing the issue with Health Minister Adrian Dix later this month at the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ annual convention.
“Last year at UBCM, Minister of Health Adrian Dix told me he was accountable for health care in BC. Now is his chance to walk the talk!” said Johansen.
“We are at a tipping point with the SOGH ER and it’s going take some serious leadership to bring stabilization to the emergency department. Mayor and council are working hard behind the scenes with all the stakeholders and will be addressing this developing situation in person with the minister at UBCM in a couple of weeks.”