Penticton City Council has approved a pilot project that will see certain funding applications provided with two-year funding.
The City will enter into Operating Agreements with organizations that occupy and provide maintenance to municipally-owned facilities or property, and into Special Event Agreements for organizations conducting community events providing economic benefit and social vibrancy.
As well, the City’s community grants program will now have two intake periods — July and April — for groups seeking support.
Council voted 6-1 in favour of the pilot project with Coun. James Miller opposed.