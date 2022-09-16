A two-part road reconstruction project that will dramatically alter traffic flows in the southern part of Penticton has been shelved for a year.
Budgeted at $5 million, the project will see the so-called Point Intersection closed to vehicular traffic and a new roundabout installed nearby on South Main Street at its intersection with Galt Avenue and Pineview Street. A new signalized intersection will then be created at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road.
City officials announced in February the project was slated to be completed this year but have since pushed it back to next spring.
Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, cited design challenges and the overheated construction market as the main reasons for the delay.
“As the summer progressed, we just kind of got to the point where, knowing what the market was like – both construction-wise and consultant-wise – we quickly realized it was probably a little overzealous of us to hope that we could get it constructed this year,” said Dixon in an interview Thursday.
“So, we switched our mindset. We want to get the design right. It’s a really important project and we want to get it right.”
The design work was complicated by ongoing construction of the second phase of the lake-to-lake bike route, which will run through a short section of Kinney Avenue that lies within the Point Intersection and will be closed to vehicles.
Dixon emphasized, though, that the two projects are separate.
“The need for the elimination of the Point Intersection and construction of the Pineview/Galt roundabout was a transportation solution that was developed long before this lake-to-lake bike route ever came to fruition. However, the new lake-to-lake bike route does make use of what will be a closed road right-of-way on Kinney Avenue where the Point Intersection was,” she said.
“I think that’s the misconception that we’re closing the road for the bike lane, which we’re not. We were closing the road anyway.”
Once the Point Intersection is closed to vehicles, it will be reconstructed for two-way bike traffic and pedestrians, with extra space converted into a pocket park. Dixon said preliminary plans call for boulder seating, trees, vegetation and a natural stormwater retention area.
“It will really green up what is currently a sea of asphalt in that area,” said Dixon, who expects to issue tender documents for the project in early October.
Plans to remake traffic patterns in that part of Penticton were publicly unveiled in February 2020 when the city announced it had purchased the Shielings Motel, which fronted Galt Avenue, for $1.4 million.
The motel, which offered 13 long-term rental units, was demolished in 2021.
This past July, council agreed to dedicate a portion of the property not required for the road reconstruction to the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society for the purpose of building an affordable housing complex.