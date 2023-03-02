Eight citizens’ committees that formerly advised Penticton city council have been collapsed and effectively cut in half.
Council at a special meeting Tuesday approved by a 6-1 vote the formation of two new standing committees and two task forces.
The standing committees will focus on agriculture and parks and recreation, respectively, and their terms will run concurrent to council’s.
As for the task forces, one will develop an amendment to the Official Community Plan to encourage more housing, while the other will create a community accessibility plan as mandated by the B.C. government. Both groups are set to wrap up their work this year.
Prior to the October 2022 municipal election, there were eight active committees, covering everything from heritage and sustainability to safety and the arts.
Committees typically receive reports from city staff on issues emerging issues upon which the committees then provide feedback to council, which makes the final decisions.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert, who chaired the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee prior to the election, suggested the more streamlined approach will actually improve public participation.
“The biggest concern I always had when people were on the committee was they weren’t allowed to really bring things forward on those committees and see things through, and I think the task force and the other groups that are going to hopefully work close with the city on some of the plans that those advisory committees in the past have brought forward, we’ll see a more positive and more structured (result) and create something and develop something within our community which is more empowering that what we’ve had previously,” said Gilbert.
“The community can come to us to strike a task force” at any time in the future, he continued, and that “will encourage more involvement from the community and see better development within our democracy here.”
The lone dissenter, Coun. James Miller, noted everyone around the table with the exception of himself served on an advisory committee before being elected to office.
“I don’t want to call (committees) training grounds, but for people that want to get involved municipally, I think they’re an asset,” said Miller.
“I felt that the system worked well. I realize it was a burden on staff time but with the two committees I served on (after being elected), I would note that sometimes there would be four staff members Zooming into a meeting and I’d be thinking, ‘Is that really necessary?’” he continued.
“This will obviously be less burdensome on council time, not serving on three or four committees, but that’s what we were elected for and that’s what I signed up for. And while one can argue that the task force system mirrors the committee system, I like it the way that it was, the way most municipalities do it.”
The eight committees that were operating last year still represented a major decrease from 2017, when a consultant hired by the city found there were 17 different committees and task forces on the books, not all of which were active.