Skaha Marina will get a long-awaited facelift under terms of a $2.8-million plan that has city council’s endorsement and is now going out for one final round of public consultation.
“It’s amazing: When you get the public engagement done properly, you have a whole lot less problems in the end,” Coun. Katie Robinson said Tuesday in a nod to past controversies surrounding the park that led to the planning process underway now.
Council voted unanimously to move forward with a concept that maintains the existing balance of uses between motorized and non-motorized boaters, but with major improvements to natural areas and marina infrastructure.
The largest potential expense in the plan, which covers the entire eastern portion of Skaha Lake Park, is a $1-million charge to relocate the boat trailer parking lot away from the edge of the water to make way for an expanded green space.
More work on that is required, but the rest of the upgrades were chosen from among three sets of options based on two previous rounds of public consultation.
Other suggested improvements include $811,000 for new landscaping, $700,000 for new marina docks, $456,000 for a new boathouse for the paddling community, $450,000 for a new children’s splash park and $400,000 to upgrade the marina building.
While the consultation will confirm the public’s interest in the proposed amenities, it will also be used to gauge people’s moods on weightier issues, such as the prospect of a long-term lease of the marina to help underwrite capital costs, which could be put to a vote in the June byelection.
Public input will be sought through March 7 using a combination of online workshops and surveys, and city staff is putting together self-guided tours for those who want to get a sense of things in person. All of it can be accessed at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
Paper copies of feedback forms will also be available at city hall, the library and the Nautical Dog Café at Skaha Marina.
Nearly 16 months in, the process of developing a vision for the east side of the park has differed greatly from one used by the last city council in 2016 to ink a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests and rallies, along with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
One of the products of that dispute was a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan that recommended developing a separate plan for Skaha Lake Park.