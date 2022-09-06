Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
• Today is the first day of instruction of elementary, middle and secondary school students, motorists: please watch for children, for more information: sd67.bc.ca
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda package or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety; helmets and parental waivers required
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Penticton Aging Well Community Painting Project with Penticton Arts Council, presented by Penticton Arts Council, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.., free and open to seniors 55 and over
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” (G, 115 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 157 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” (G, 87 minutes); “Beast,” (14-A, 93 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes); “After Every Happy,” (14A, 95 minutes); “The Invitation,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” (PG, 108 minutes) for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Sept. 7
• Folk music trio, Supernatural Buffalo from the shores of Lake Erie, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Free coffee for cyclists at The Prague Café, 250 Marina Way, first Wednesday of each moth, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Naramata Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Manitou Park
• Showtime Community Theatre, Oasis United Church, 6:30-9:30 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, a vibrant outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers, call 778-718-5757
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, general meeting for members, 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday Night Market at Oliver District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Gene Sequences by Christina Baird at the Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Penticton, Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. on Saturday)
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Nope” (PG, 130 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only; “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); Friday-Sunday, for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Sept. 8
• 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival kickoff party, Orchard House, 5 p.m., tickets available on a limited basis by calling: 1-866-599-3494
• An Intimate Evening with Johnny Reid, “Love Someone” tour, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m. (sold out!)
• Aging Well – An Exhibition in Two Parts in the PDCAC Galleries at The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday
• Keyboardist Justin Glibbery performs at Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Live@Time presents Joe Hafez in concert, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m.
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Friday, Sept. 9
• 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival at various venues in Penticton, including Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, SS Sicamous and Orchard House, 3-10 p.m., opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com, this year’s event features Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, Dave Bennett Quartet, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, Groovus (Holland, Coots & Pikel), Holy Crow Jazz Band, Sonny Leyland's Boogie Four, Gator Nation, and the South Okanagan Big Band
• Dan Brubeck Trio (jazz) at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Emerson Drive (new country) in concert at District Wine Village in Oliver, 7 p.m., tickets are $99 and $119, purchase online at: districtwinevillage.com
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason exhibition action, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• The Hooded Merganser presents A Taste of Valley View Farm Dinner, 6 p.m., a private beachside dining experience serving six courses with six wine pairings, $129 plus tax and gratuity, contact 250-493-8221
• Open Mic Night at Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 7-9 p.m.
• Music Trivia at Trading Post Eatery at Oliver District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 7-9 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., music bingo, 6:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main St., Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
• 108th annual Summerland Fall Fair at Summerland Museum, Arts Centre Park, Library and George Ryga Centre, drum circle with Bobby Bovenz, 10:30 a.m., Zucchini Races, 11:30 a.m., music with Niki Martinus, 11:45 a.m., “Origin of Our Fall Fair” with David Gregory, noon, Potato sack races, 12:45 p.m., Layer Cake Mountain Band, 1 p.m., “How is Our Food System Doing,” with Katie Sardhina, music by Gordon James, 2:15 p.m., visit: summerlandfallfair.ca
• 21st annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival begins at Skaha Lake Park, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., spectators welcome, food trucks, vendors market, beverage garden on site
• 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival at various venues in Penticton including Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, SS Sicamous and Orchard House, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., second of three days, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Name that Bat!, hosted by Leor Oren, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146th Ave., Osoyoos, 11 a.m., call 250-495-2470 for details
• Penitcton Speedway featuring late models, street stocks and hornets, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., local racer Sarah Cornett-Ching is scheduled to compete
• Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association presents Half Corked Marathon, party at the finish line 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Oliver Community Park, featuring music with Rebel Luv, tickets are $25 and available in advance at: oliverosoyoos.com/half-corked-marathon
• Strange Times: Live Comedy at the Osoyoos Elks Lodge, 8506 92nd Ave., Osoyoos, 6:30 p.m., $20, tickets available from Eventbrite or Wayside Select Books & Art in Osoyoos, fundraiser for WayToServe
• The Cliff McIntyre Band, Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 7 p.m., by donation
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Comedy Night at The Dream Café featuring Patrick Maliha, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., $15
• Bighorn Bushwhack 24-Hour Adventure Race presented by Hoodoo Adventures, begins at noon, for details call: 613-857-1030
• Osoyoos Farmer’s Market, Town Hall Square on Main Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Past & Present at the Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., salisbury steak, 5:30 p.m., music with Eric Bryan, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Music on the Patio featuring Brent Tyler, Hester Creek Winery, 877 Road 8, Oliver, 1-4 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
• 21st annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival at Skaha Lake Park, second of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., spectators welcome, food trucks, vendors market, beverage garden
• Final day: 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival at various venues in Penticton, 9 a,m.-4 p.m. for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Live Music Sundays with Maiya Robbie, Covert Farms Family Estate, 30 Covert Place, Oliver, 1-4 p.m.
• My Sister Maria performs at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Auditions for Disney and Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for details: lynneleydier@gmail.com
• Peach City Radio CFUZ presents a donation drive for old vinyl albums and 45s, plus audio equipment, that will be sold Sept. 25 at Vinyl Fest. All proceeds to community radio, drop off at Cannery Parking lot at Fairview Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Market by Rotary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street, Summerland
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, near the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
—
