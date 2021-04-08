The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is offering grants up to $500 to people who have a great idea that they want to share with their neighbours and community.
The $500 can go towards care hampers, craft and building materials, tech equipment, online hosting fees, and even honorariums. Businesses, charities, and formal groups cannot apply.
“NSG is a grassroots grantmaking program; it’s just for people to apply,” said Kim English, the regional NSG coordinator at CFSOS.
“The pandemic has changed how we live and how we gather,” said English, “It has also shown us just how creative people are in finding ways to connect, share, and celebrate, whether they gather online or within in their small social bubble.”
Last year, the community foundation awarded 36 Neighbourhood Small Grants in communities throughout the region.
Neighbours gathered for online cooking demonstrations, yoga and painting classes. Small groups of neighbours focused on
pandemic safe activities such as no-contact scavenger hunts, socially distanced movie-nights, and beautification projects with sign-up times.
“In Keremeos, a group of young adults painted a mural of a Sylix/Okanagan legend,” English said, adding that another group tackled the skate park with paint. “NSG is an excellent opportunity for young people who want to contribute to their community, and with a $500 grant, they can turn their idea into reality”.
Anyone with a creative idea that strengthens the community is encouraged to visit www.cfso.net. The online form asks for a project description, a budget under $500, and the applicant will need to explain how they will comply with the BC Provincial health Orders. Projects are to be delivered between July and November.
Neighbourhood Small Grants is co-funded by CFSOS and the Vancouver Foundation.
The online application for Neighbourhood Small Grants is open until June 30.
For more information on the Neighbourhood Small Grants program and to apply online, visit: cfso.net or email: kimenglish@cfso.net