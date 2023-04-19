Thursday, April 20
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 101 Martin Street, committees at 9 a.m., regular business at 1 p.m., to view agenda: rdos.bc.ca
• Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise Gently-Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Penticton Curling Club, proceeds to local projects
• Glengarry Figure Skating Club presents Alice, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., $15 (children 12 and under are free), tickets available at the door or in advance at glengarryfsc.com or at The Dragon’s Den on Front Street
• Summerland Earth Week events: Deep Dive Food Security and Resilience, virtual over Zoom, 7-8 p.m., presented by First Things First Okanagan, with Tracey Kim Bonneau, Lisa Scott and Ella Braden; Summerland branch of Okanagan Public Library will have a book display based on the theme of food security and resilience from climate change
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., with Jane Stead, Dane Stevens, Gian Carlo Canonizado and Rob McCaffery, $28 and $25 (students, seniors), for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• The Half Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., with Kate Twa and Denise Kenney, $35, for tickets, purchase on Eventbrite.ca
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Mano Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; $2, sing-a-long drop-in, 1:30-3 p.m., free
• Steve Dawson and the Hooded Mergansers, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, tickets at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Rising Stars of Southern Okanagan Secondary School: Spring Youth Music Showcase, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., featuring Maya Baerg, McKenna Burns, Emma Cottam, Olivia Goncalves, Maya Kriesel, Ethan Pearle and Ezra Toon, $15 for tickets: venablestheatre.ca/
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, classical dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday Night fun darts, Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., acoustic jam night, 7 p.m.
• Canadian Counsel of the Blind South Okanagan Chapter White Cane Club, Kiwanis building, 390 Brunswick Street, 1-3 p.m., for more information call: 778-622-2528 or email: lcyra2@gmail.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Evil Dead Rise (18A, 96 minutes); The Pope’s Exorcist (14A, 103 minutes); Renfield (14A, 93 minutes); AIR (14A, 112 minutes); The Super Mario Bros Movie (G, 92 minutes); Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (PG, 134 minutes); John Wick: Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes).
Friday, April 21
• BCHL junior A hockey playoffs, Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., fifth game in best-of-seven quarter-final series (if necessary)
• The Half Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., with Kate Twa and Denise Kenney, $35, purchase on Eventbrite.ca
• Zach Klesiner, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Fish and Chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7 p.m.-close
• French conversations, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, classical dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Electric jam night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., ball room dancing hall, 7 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Pitch-In Project, community cleanup presented by Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, Naramata, meet at Manitou Park, Old Main Road, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, April 22
• Earth Day
• Record Store Day Canada, visit your favourite vinyl store for deals and special promotions
• City of Penticton Earth Day, Gyro Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shape Our Urban Forest, scavenger hunt, support our blue skies, better your recycling, free bicycle valet service, for details: penticton.ca
• District of Summerland Earth Day Fair, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, green space, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceremonial tree planting, 9:30 a.m., FFTO presentation on climate change, 1 p.m., plus: food vendors, lawn games, cultural activities and an EV show-and-shine at Memorial Park, recycling depot at Summerland Arena, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Naramata’s Big Yard Sale and Earth Day celebrations, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., for a list of participants view: mynaramata.com, special events being held at OAP Hall, the Thrift Shop, Garden Club, Naramata Community Church
• Free public transit for Penticton, Summerland and the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for all regular scheduled routes for the entire day
• Pitch-In Project, community cleanup presented by Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, Okangan Falls, meet at Bullie’s Pizza, 3-5350 Ave., 9 a.m.; West Bench, meet at West Bench Elementary School, 10 a.m.; Twin Lakes, meet at the intersection of Highway 3A and Twin Lake Road, 10 a.m.; Keremeos, meet at Similkameen Recreation Centre, 311 9th Street, 10 a.m., for more information visit: rec.rdos.bc.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
• JCI Penticton Valley Food Drive, east parking lot of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., non-perishable food items and monetary donations accepted
• Final Day: Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise Gently-Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Penticton Curling Club, proceeds to local projects
• Total Restoration Services presents a free pancake breakfast for volunteers, 8-11 a.m., Gyro Park in Penticton, RSVP requested to South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre
• The Yellow Brick Road Experience, a tribute to Elton John by Andrew Johns, $54, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• The Half Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., with Kate Twa and Denise Kenney, $35, purchase on Eventbrite.ca
• Michael Charles, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, stage dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
• No-Tell Hotel, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• None the Wiser with special guests Old Guad Donner Party, Clancy’s Pub, 8 p.m., $15 at the door, $10 in advance
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Lasagna rolls, Penticton Elks Lodge, 5 p.m., music with Midnight Coyote (Rick Wood), 6:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Burgers & fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m., special karaoke with Candi, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
• Earth Day Planting Celebration, Peach Orchard Beach Park boat launch and riparian area, Summerland, 10 a.m.-noon, bring a shovel and reusable water bottle, free gloves provided to volunteers
• Pioneer Reception, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2-4:30 p.m., presented by the Rotary Club, a free event open to any long-time residents of Penticton or the Penticton Indian Band ages 65 and older
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, stage dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 11 a.m and 3 p.m.
• No-Tell Hotel, The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Meat draw, dog races and last-man standing, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
• Meat draw, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4 p.m., pool, 12:30 p.m.
• Bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 3 p.m.
Monday, April 24
• Professional development day for students, regular classes will not be held
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets, IMC building, 425 Jermyn Ave., Penticton, 6:30 p.m., public welcomed
• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view live visit: youtube.com/channel/UC4nZCtk-Ky4Fq-qlb0-B9jA
• Boxcar Campfire, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., featuring Paul Pigat and Kevin Breit, $30, food available 6-9 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 6 p.m., 8-ball pool, 6:30 p.m.
• Mat yoga, 9 a.m., Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, stage dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:15 p.m..
• South Okanagan Loss Society, drop-in support group for those struggling with the loss of a loved one, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m., for information call 250-488-1320 or email: sols.penticton@gmail.com
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Yam Yakkers, a knitting and crochet group, Leir House Cultural Centre, 1-3 p.m.
• Intro to Brain Health, presented by Alzheimer Society, 53 Backstreet Blvd., 11 a.m.-noon, to register call 1-800-936-6033
Tuesday, April 25
• Artist in the Gallery presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open Mic, with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing, 6-8 p.m.
• Pride Pages, Penticton Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. featuring The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling, to register email: sjames@pentictonlibrary.ca
• Ben Sures with Kirby Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25 for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• The Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Chair Yoga Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, stage dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m..
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum: Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage, find out where Cherryland is, see some beautiful flat-top homes, learn about the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a..-5 p.m., by donation (suggested at $2)
• Bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 3 p.m.
• South Okanagan Loss Society weekly conversations on loss and grief, Pathways office, 1-996 Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 10 a.m; Fibre arts, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
• Ben Sures with Kirby Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Mano Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• EZ line dancing, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., ukulele, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, stage dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 1:30 and 5 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• OneSky presents Are you caring for someone with dementia?, weekly at The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10:30 a.m.-noon, for more details call Gail 250-488-7455
