The fall in B.C. looks to be wetter than usual but a repeat of the devastating sky rivers is unlikely, according to a seasonal forecast from AccuWeather.
Relatively cool waters in the Pacific Ocean, a phenomenon known as La Nina, continue to exist and will play a significant factor in the province’s weather, a meteorologist says.
“For the third consecutive year, a La Nina will be in place this fall, which will likely impact the overall weather pattern for Canada this upcoming season and perhaps into winter,” Brett Anderson said in a Wednesday release.
“An active, Pacific storm track is anticipated to be directed into British Columbia this fall, which will favour above-normal rainfall and cloudier, cool days,” Anderson said.
But a repeat of the disastrous flooding that damaged and closed highways, drowned livestock, and severed railway lines last November is unlikely, given that was considered to be a one in 500 year event, he says.
The La Nina weather pattern could also bring snow sooner than usual to the Coastal Mountains and Interior B.C., Anderson says.