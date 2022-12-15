Thursday, Dec. 15
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, RDOS office on Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m.
• Drive-Thru brown bag lunch, all proceeds to SOWINS, Cherry Park Retirement Residence, 317 Winnipeg Street, noon- 1 p.m., $10
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents “Another Elfing Musical,” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• Trivia Night at Barley Mill Pub, 7-9 p.m., 19 and over
• Summerland Christmas Express, Kettle Valley Steam Railway, 4:30 p.m., a one-hour ride, meet Santa, prices range from $25 (ages 3-12) to $35 (adult), book online at: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Special sneak preview: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” (PG, 192 minutes), Landmark Cinemas Penticton, shows at 3,, 4, 5:30, 7:15 8:15 and 9:30 p.m. in Real 3D, and in 2D at 3:30 and 7:45 p.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
Friday, Dec. 16
• Lunch With Santa, Penticton Lakeside Resort, market-style festive lunch buffet, live entertainment with the Soundstage choir, door prizes, visit from Santa, $26, $13 (ages 4-12), kids under age 3 are free, to reserve, call: 250-493-9778
• BCHL junior A hockey, Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., $10 tickets at valleyfirsttix.ca
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents “Another Elfing Musical”, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Andrew Allen, All Hearts Come Home tour, his annual Christmas show, with special guest Ari Neufeld, Cleland Community Theatre, doors open at 6:45 p.m., ticket available: Route97Culture.com
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 6:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to charity
• The Crimson Tine Players present “Reassure Island”, a pantomime by Ben Crocker, Riverside Theatre in Princeton, 7 p.m., $10 (adults), and $5 (students, seniors), $20 for a family
• Purple Pantry fundraiser, Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 5-7 p.m., featuring snacks and live music, please bring non-perishable item donations, also: fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Christmas Express, Kettle Valley Steam Railway, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., a one-hour ride, meet Santa, prices range from $25 (ages 3-12) to $35 (adult), book online at: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 Penticton (Dec. 16-22): Violent Night (14A, 112 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water, (PG, 192 minutes); Strange World (G, 102 minutes); Black Panther Wakanda Forever (PG, 161 minutes); plus special $7 holiday movies: Dr. Seuss The Grinch (2018, G, 85 minutes); National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, PG, 97 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
Saturday, Dec. 17
• Stars on Ice, a special holiday performance starring Kurt Browning and Elvis Stoyko, with special guests Jeffrey Buttle, Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, Elladj Balde and Alissa Czisny; South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market indoor winter markets, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-5 p.m.
• A Very Flannel Fundraiser, Clancy’s Pub, 7 p.m., featuring live music, all proceeds to Foundry Penticton
• Darla the dog presents Lucky's Pet Supply pet photos with Santa and The Grinch, 104-2100 Main Street, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., by donation
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Comfort and Joy featuring Ken Lavigne and the Okanagan Children's Choir, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., for tickets visit: okanagansymphony.com
• Shed the Light on Addictions open house and light up, Discovery House, 633 Winnipeg Street, 4-6 p.m.
• Artisans Winter Market at Artisan's Den at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Last Chance! Open studio event, Penticton Arts Council Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with artists Debbie Tougas, Endrene Shepherd, Dianne Bersea
• Internationally-renowned poet and musician Shane Koyczan, back in his hometown, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, visit: thedreamcafe.ca, first of two nights
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents “Another Elfing Musical,” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Penticton Farmers Market indoor winter markets, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-5 p.m., first of two days
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, line dance Christmas party
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., manager’s roast pork dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with Sierra, 6:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat and turkey draw, 2 p.m.
• Light Up the Arts, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• The Flannel Contract, with special guests, Clancy’s Pub, 7 p.m., fundraiser for Foundry Penticton, ages 19 and over, by suggested donation of $10
• From Our Hearts This Christmas, 16th annual free concert, Adventist Church, 290 Warren Ave. W., featuring Dianne Wirtz, Harold Goerzen, Bruce Keays, The Gospel Brothers and Rachel Walker, by donation of cash or non-perishable food items
• FIFA World Cup party at The Barking Parrot, 7 a.m., featuring a breakfast special, alcohol is available after 9 a.m.
• White Out Party, The Barking Parrot, featuring Red Bull DJ, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 19 and over
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Christmas Express, Kettle Valley Steam Railway, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., a one-hour ride, meet Santa, prices range from $25 (ages 3-12) to $35 (adult), book online at: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Toyo Apex Classic moguls ski event, first of two days, Kristi’s Run at Apex Mountain Ski Resort
Sunday, Dec. 18
• FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France, 7 a.m. (PT), CTV and TSN
• Light a Candle, presented by Naramata Community Choir, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 2 p.m., a concert of holiday and seasonal choral music under the direction of Justin Glibbery, admission by donation
• Internationally-renowned poet and musician Shane Koyczan, back in his hometown, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, visit: thedreamcafe.ca, second of two shows
• Penticton Farmers Market indoor winter markets, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-5 p.m., second of two days
• A lively Celtic Christmas presented by Jazz Vespers, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 150 Orchard Ave., 4 p.m., featuring Larry Crawford, woodwinds; Fahlon Palm, viola-fiddle; Blake Palm, guitar; Rod Rose, percussion; Debi Johnson, Celtic harp and vocals, by donation (gloves, winter socks, blankets, winter wear and toques are badly needed)
• Darla the dog presents Lucky's Pet Supply pet photos with Santa and The Grinch, 104-2100 Main Street, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., by donation
• The Nutcracker presented by Mission Dance Company, The Cleland Theatre, 3 p.m., visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Lo How a Rose Christmas with Tracy Fehr and Seraphim Ensemble, 397 Martin Street, 7:30 p.m., $30
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-5 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• Victory Church presents free screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Landmark Cinemas, 10 a.m., for free tickets fill out a form online: vcop.ca/wonderful.html
• Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, pool, 12:30 p.m., meat draw 4 p.m.
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Brunch with Santa, South Main Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $20
• Justin Koshman (folk music), The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Holiday party with The Goats, GottaGoat Farm, 2099 Green Mountain Road, noon-3 p.m., goat cuddles, hot chocolate and other goodies, free event but donations towards rescued animals are appreciated
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Pub, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
• Summerland Christmas Express, Kettle Valley Steam Railway, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., a one-hour ride, meet Santa, prices range from $25 (ages 3-12) to $35 (adult), book online at: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Christmas Party at Oliver Legion, 2-5 p.m., $15, includes 6 oz glass of wine or a hot drink and a charcuterie board
Monday, Dec. 19
• Winter school break begins, schools closed until Jan. 3
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Dec. 19-23, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Mah Jong beginner, 10 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Monday Night Pub Dart League, various pubs and service clubs, 6:30 p.m.
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Blood donor clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, first of three days, by appointment: 1-888-2DONATE (1-888-236-6283)
• Christmas on the SS Sicamous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., regular admission fees apply
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• Summerland Christmas Express, Kettle Valley Steam Railway, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., a one-hour ride, meet Santa, prices range from $25 (ages 3-12) to $35 (adult), book online at: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Toyo Apex Classic moguls ski event, second and final day, Kristi’s Run at Apex Mountain Ski Resort
Tuesday, Dec. 20
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 p.m. at City Hall, agenda available for viewing (Friday at noon): penticton.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Blood donor clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, second of three days, by appointment: 1-888-2DONATE (1-888-236-6283)
• Christmas on the SS Sicamous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., regular admission fees apply, photos with Santa from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 20, Dec. 22
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS
Wednesday, Dec. 21
• Kiwanis Club of Penticton presents Nightmare at the North Pole, a Special OPS Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 490 Edmonton Ave., 2-8 p.m., proceeds to support Pen-Hi’s dry grad, daily until Dec. 28
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Zumba gold, 11:45 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Blood donor clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, second of three days, by appointment: 1-888-2DONATE (1-888-236-6283)
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Light Up the Arts, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• Christmas on the SS Sicamous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., regular admission fees apply
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS
EDITOR’S NOTE: The next holiday calendar will appear in print Dec. 22. To list your event, email details or an event poster to: editor@pentictonherald.ca. This is a free service offered by The Herald.