OLIVER — Indigenous graduation rates reached an all-time high in the Okanagan-Similkameen school district according to the latest School District 53 report.
The 2019-2020 “Aboriginal How Are We Doing” was recently released, an annual report to the Ministry of Education, highlighting Indigenous students’ performance throughout the school district on foundational skills, literacy and numeracy, course completion results and graduation rates.
The report compares the figures to previous years as well as the rest of the province’s school districts.
Indigenous students are performing significantly above the provincial average in Grade 4 and 7 foundational skills assessments. In 2018 and 2019, the district saw an improvement of nine per cent for Indigenous students’ six-year school completion, jumping to a 65 per cent completion rate from 57 per cent the previous year. The positive trend continued to improve in 2019 and 2020, with the district seeing a 69 per cent completion rate — a five-year high in the district’s Indigenous student graduation rate.
There are about 500 students self-identified as Indigenous in SD53, about 21 per cent of the school district’s student population.
(SD53 operates schools in Osoyoos, Oliver, Cawston, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos.)
“We are putting a real concerted effort into making stronger connections with our Indigenous students and their families,” said Director of Learning and Inquiry Marcus Toneatto. “We are trying to make our schools more welcoming. We are opening things up to look at where does systemic racism exist and how can we address it? We are doing some, I think, amazing work in the schools on Indigenizing the curriculum.”
SD53 has brought a number of programs to schools in the district including the Experiential, Project-Based, Indigenous, Community at Southern Okanagan Secondary School and English First Peoples courses at SOSS and Similkameen Elementary Secondary School.
“We’ve done a really good job of really embracing diversity in all areas but especially for Indigenous people. This has been an issue for a number of years, this isn’t something that’s recent, we’ve had a huge equity gap in our schools and across the province, but we look at our own schools,” Toneatto said.
The report shows and upward trend of progress and the future is looking bright for the district with a projected 73 per cent six-year completion rate for Indigenous students next year, but Toneatto notes there is still much work to be done.
“We have a new all-time, five-year high for the achievement of our Indigenous students when we look at literacy, numeracy and school completion. So that’s good news and we are on the right track,” SD67 superintendent Bev Young said.
The Times-Chronicle