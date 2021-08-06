An Okanagan man died Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a personal watercraft crash on Okanagan Lake, near the boat launch in Summerland.
Police in West Kelowna were called at around 11:30 a.m. after a collision involving two personal watercraft was reported. One rider was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but later died. The rider of the other watercraft was identified as an off-duty RCMP officer.
BC Coroners Service as well as the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia have been notified.
“All aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC,” BC-RCMP communications officer Dawn Russell said in a statement.
The victim’s name and age as well as that of the RCMP officer were not released.