Two of the three Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters manoeuvre into position Thursday at Penticton Regional Airport following their arrival from Kelowna. The choppers are in the Okanagan this month training in the mountains, as far north as Revelstoke but based in Penticton.
