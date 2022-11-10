Shelter system in crisis, say operators

Years of underfunding and unfulfilled government promises have led to a “humanitarian crisis” in Okanagan homeless shelters, according to some of the non-profit agencies that have been contracted to operate them.
Their concerns are laid bare in an alarming open letter to politicians and government agencies that was published Nov. 5 amid uncertainty over the delayed opening of winter shelters across the region.
The letter is signed by representatives of six organizations: Penticton and District Society for Community Living; ASK Wellness Society; John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay; Turning Points Collaborative Society, Kelowna Gospel Mission; and Nicola Valley Shelter & Support Society.
‘An exercise in futility’
“Temporary shelter programs are rife with problems for operators and the vulnerable and complex persons they serve,” states the letter.
“The cycle of bringing challenging persons in from the cold, to shelter them in the most basic of temporary shelters, to provide the barest of supports, to make limited investment in health, skills, and real housing, and then to have them exited back to the streets on the first day of spring with a tent and well wishes, has become an exercise in futility at best.
“While it may provide an escape from the cold, it is a sickeningly purposeless proposition to consider this a solution to the humanitarian crisis we are facing. We are tired of the futility of winter mat shelters. We are tired of seeing no meaningful outcome to the cycle of indoor cold winter shelter and outdoor summer tenting areas. We are tired of knowing that the brevity of both the investment and the stay means health will not improve, permanent housing will not materialize, and nothing will change.”
Besides burning out shelter staff, whose work is described as “dangerous, underpaid, and woefully under resourced,” the broader social housing system is also failing to help clients improve their lives, according to the operators.
“Here again is a system that came with a promise that our shelters were part of continuum of housing where people in the shelters would be queued into supportive housing, or alternate housing options,” states the letter.
“Our shelters have become a place for hospitals to discharge people who are ill and need respite and health care. Our shelters have become a place for police to drop off people with mental illness with an expectation that our support workers should be able to manage dangerous and unpredictable behaviors. Our shelters have been used to hide people out of sight from tourists and businesses. Our shelters have become a place where people languish because there has been no investment in programs, health, skills, wellness planning, and second-stage housing.
“We have seen that people in shelters not only fail to thrive, but frequently experience further decline in health, substance misuse, and challenging behaviors as the reality of ‘no way out’ settles over them.”
The operators also they’re unfairly blamed for public disorder.
“We are not responsible for the reality of homelessness, unpredictable behaviors, and the burgeoning mental health crisis,” states the letter, “and yet, we have policy makers, politicians, businesses, and journalists holding us responsible to speak to why the people facing homelessness on the street are behaving badly and why we’re not doing more.”
The Penticton experience
Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield applauded the letter, which validates city officials’ long-standing concerns about a lack of wrap-around supports for people in shelters and social housing.
“It’s disappointing to see that our position was justified, but it means that we were barking up the right tree for all those years,” said Bloomfield in an interview Thursday.
The mayor noted a “substantial” amount of social housing has been created in Penticton in recent years, but “whether we use those tools effectively, that’s the question.”
From a personal standpoint, he’s come to believe the provincial response would be more effective if it was overseen by a single government entity that looks after social housing, clinical care and support services, rather than the piecemeal system in place now.
“If there’s one agency that’s taking care of all those things, then the buck stops with that agency – instead of the buck being passed around between the different agencies,” said Bloomfield.
Where will people go this winter?
For the past two winters, a 42-bed emergency shelter was operated by the Penticton and District for Society for Community Living at the old Victory Church from November through March.
PDSCL is continuing to operate 73 permanent shelter beds at 1706 Main Street, where it also runs a supportive housing facility, but won’t be overseeing a winter shelter this year.
Instead, the 100 Homes Penticton umbrella group of social service agencies is stepping up to help fill the gap.
But rather than offering a semi-permanent facility that’s open every day from November through March, the group is instead working to open an emergency weather response centre, which will operate on an as-needed basis when the temperature dips below – 7 C, according to Naomi Woodland of United Way BC, which serves as the administrative backbone of 100 Homes Penticton.
Woodland said Thursday a location hadn’t been secured yet but expects more details to be released early next week.
Similar situations are playing out all across the Okanagan and Thompson regions.
IHA is MIA
The shelter providers’ letter also singles out Interior Health with a plea for it to “come to the table.”
“Interior Health is responsible for the health of citizens regardless of their housing status. Interior Health has passed much of that responsibility to shelter, outreach, and supportive housing operators. The health authority, by their absence, has left it to us to handle medication administration, co-morbidities, bathing and hygiene, overdose reversals in an unrelenting drug poisoning crisis, and unmedicated people with severe mental illness where poly substance use is the norm.
“Remarkably, Interior Health provides no funding to operators to hire mental health nurses, social workers, nurses and other health-related professionals and para-professionals to deliver health and health navigation services.
“Finally, we beseech you as a health authority to stop discharging patients from hospital into our shelters when they are quite ill and non-ambulatory, have unresolved problematic substance use with complex health challenges, and are not connected to community health supports.”
Interior Health said in response it has already reached out to the agencies that penned the letter to “better understand their perspective” and is “committed to working with municipalities, operators and BC Housing to meet the needs of this vulnerable population.”
“In Penticton, our dedicated mental-health (and) substance-use staff include nurses and social workers who are connecting with clients at Compass House, Burdock House and Fairhaven on a weekly and often daily basis to ensure their health-care needs are being met,” said Jon Clare, interim executive director of clinical operations for the South Okanagan, in a statement.
“Interior Health connects regularly with shelter/housing staff to ensure clients who need health services and supports at these locations are receiving them.
“Other initiatives at specific housing locations include substance use outreach support including nurse prescribers for opiate agonist therapy, group-based interventions and education for shelter staff, particularly around substance use,” continued Clare.
“Outreach teams are also directly and regularly connecting with individuals who may not access shelter or housing to provide clinical care and other supports.”
Provincial non-response
Borrowing from IH’s communications playbook, both BC Housing and the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions said in statements Thursday they value feedback from services providers and are reaching out to address their concerns.
Both agencies touted provincial government efforts to build more housing of all types, but offered no firm assurances that change is on the way.
“We know there is more work to do and the province is committed to helping people connect to the homes and services they need,” concluded the ministry’s statement, which was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson.
Recommending change
The shelter operators, on the other hand, concluded their letter with 10 recommendations and a plea to be part of the solution.
“We continue to be highly invested in solving homelessness in our communities. Indeed, as experts delivering services in the field for years, we are asking for a legitimate seat at the table and offer a way forward,” states the letter.
The recommendations include: reformulating the criteria by which people are transferred from shelters to supportive housing through co-ordinated access tables; freeing up shelter space by moving more independent clients into local motels and hotels for the winter; increasing rent supplements to match real-world conditions; investing in programs to keep people from becoming homeless and help people in addictions recovery; more funding and training for shelter staff; and reducing barriers to creating more housing.
How you can help
As intractable as the problems may seem, there are some things the public can do to help.
“Talk to your elected officials and tell them that you care about this issue and want them to care about it too. Be vocal about your compassion and let your elected officials know that you stand behind accessible affordable housing and poverty reduction,” said Patricia Bacon, executive director of the John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay, in an email Thursday.
“Advocate for safe, regulated drug supply the way we did/do for cannabis and alcohol. This will be one of the single best things we can do that will lead to less overdose and brain injury, poverty, and criminalization of people with addictions.”
Bacon also suggested donating cash, blankets and sleeping bags to homeless shelters and outreach organizations, or running drives to collect socks and mittens.
Finally, “Believe that a moderately wealthy society such as Canada has the ability and wealth to ensure that no person should ever have to be homeless,” said Bacon. “Communicate this belief to your elected officials, community groups, civic leaders and faith community.”