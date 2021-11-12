Not everyone likes the idea of a multi-use path along the west side of Vaseux Lake.
A 6 1/2-kilometre section of the former KVR rail bed on the west side of the lake, which is about halfway between Oliver and Okanagan Falls, is being considered for development as a non-motorized trail by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
But the Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association wants the brakes put on the project before it goes any further.
The group is pointing to a 10-page field assessment prepared in 2019 that notes the presence of 24 species at risk in the area, and suggests steps be taken to ensure people don’t stray off the rail bed.
“While the proposal says hiker and cyclists must remain on the railway bed and not venture into federally protected areas adjacent to the bike trail, it will be impossible to totally stop people from going off trails,” said the VLSA in a press release.
“This has the potential to further destroy sensitive vegetation and stress wildlife and, in the worst-case scenario, cause wildfires. We have yet to see successful strategies in other jurisdictions that control such behaviour and advocates of the bike path have yet to outline how this will be accomplished.”
The VLSA’s release also references a separate, more comprehensive 2018 report that recommended installing the trail along the east side of Vaseux Lake adjacent to Highway 97.
To help decide the best route, the VLSA is now calling on the RDOS and the B.C. government “to conduct a meaningful and thorough consultation process with all key stakeholders. This should include the Osoyoos and Penticton Indian Bands, Canada Wildlife Service, Nature Trust of British Columbia, Ducks Unlimited Canada, Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association, South Okanagan Naturalist Club and other South Okanagan environmental groups and homeowners who will be affected by the hike/bike trail route.”
That seems to be the B.C. government’s preferred approach.
The RDOS said in a statement Friday the B.C. government has agreed only to further analyze the proposed west-side route as part of a “locally facilitated process,” which is not on the books for this year.
In a September press release, the Trail of the Okanagans Society described the west-side concept as “a very exciting development and one that has been a long time in the making, and said the group is “excited to see this initiative move forward to the next stage.”
The society’s end goal is a 370-kilometre trail, suitable for hiking and biking, running from Sicamous to Brewster, Wash., and spanning the entire Okanagan Valley lake and river system.
While the route is nearly complete in the Central and North Okanagan, there are still major gaps in the South Okanagan, most notably around Vaseux Lake and between Penticton and Summerland.