Editor’s note: The following contains graphic sexual content. Reader discretion is advised.
An eight-year prison term awaits a Penticton man who admitted to sexually abusing his own young daughter.
The man, who can’t be named due to a routine publication ban meant to shield the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual interference and was sentenced Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton.
Once released from prison, Mr. S. – as he was referred to in the judgement – will be required to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registry Act for 20 years and will be banned for 10 years from working or volunteering in positions of trust over kids.
Court heard the abuse started around 2015 when the victim was just six years old and continued on a monthly – sometimes weekly – basis until 2021, when the victim finally disclosed to a friend what had been going on. Mr. S was arrested soon after and voluntarily confessed to police.
“When questioned by police, Mr. S said his daughter would often cry and plead for him to stop. On those occasions, he would stop trying to penetrate her, not because she was crying and asked him to, but because, as he says, she was too small,” said Judge Greg Koturbash during his recitation of the facts of the case.
“Both Mr. S and his daughter have herpes,” continued Koturbash. “However, the Crown says it is not in a position to allege that he transmitted the disease to her but nonetheless risked exposing her to the disease.”
The judge was similarly disturbed by a victim impact statement filed on behalf of the victim by her stepmother, “who has remained steadfast and committed to her relationship with Mr. S.”
The stepmother said the victim “misses her father and would like to see him,” and “struggles with understanding why her stepmother (and siblings) are allowed to see him but she is not.”
But “despite the long history of abuse,” noted Koturbash, the stepmother “continues to describe Mr. S as a good father and, perversely, describes (the victim) as ‘daddy’s girl.’”
The victim received counselling following her disclosure but stopped the sessions on the advice of the counsellor, who didn’t see a need to go on.
“As (the victim) becomes older and understands the true magnitude of her father’s crime, the need for assistance might change,” said Koturbash.
“It’s difficult to know how the abuse will affect (the victim). One can only hope that she will not suffer from suicidal ideation, substance use disorders and other mental health difficulties that are common among victims of sexual abuse.”
At the time Mr. S was arrested, the maximum penalty for sexual interference was 10 years in prison, which was the sentence sought by the Crown. (The maximum has since been raised to 14 years). Defence counsel recommended a five-year prison term.
In his decision, Koturbash cited as aggravating factors the frequency and duration of the abuse, Mr. S’s position of trust over the victim, and the victim’s age.
“As the Crown points out, when other children were learning the alphabet, (the victim) was being called upon to navigate her way through a very dysfunctional and abusive relationship with someone she loved and looked up to,” said Koturbash.
As mitigating factors, the judge cited Mr. S’s early guilty plea, which spared the need for a trial, expressions of remorse and insight, lack of a related prior criminal record, and co-operation with police, without which “the full extent of his crimes likely would have remained undetected.”
Koturbash said he couldn’t impose the maximum 10-year sentence because “to do so would be to give no effect to the mitigating factors of your guilty plea, which even the Crown in their submissions described as significant.”