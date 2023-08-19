The mayor of Penticton says BC Housing is relocating people who were being sheltered by Turning Points in Kelowna into his community.
Julius Bloomfield says staff and management are on hand to supervise the temporary relocation and to ensure that all the proper supports are provided.
Bloomfield says BC Housing has confirmed that all the evacuees will return home to Kelowna when safe to do so.
In a press release issued Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 3 p.m., Bloomfield said:
“As wildfires have impacted our neighbours, Penticton has stepped up to assist in any way we can. Our Emergency Support Services team has opened a reception centre for evacuees, residents have opened their homes to friends and family, and the Penticton Fire Department has provided crews and equipment as requested.
“We are also aware that BC Housing made the decision Friday evening to relocate a number of people who were being sheltered by Turning Points in Kelowna, to Penticton.
“BC Housing has confirmed that Turning Points staff and management are also here to supervise the temporary relocation and to ensure that all the proper supports are provided. They have also confirmed that all the evacuees will return home to Kelowna when safe to do so.
“These are challenging times and in an emergency, we must all come together and provide whatever support we can. Our hope is that all evacuees currently having to shelter in our community will soon be able to return to their homes. And we want to offer thanks to everyone working so hard to keep us safe.”
--
Meanwhile, Premier David Eby says 35,000 people across British Columbia are under evacuation orders and another 30,000 people are under advisories and may have to leave their homes quickly.
The province is restricting travel in fire affected areas for those staying in temporary accommodations like hotels and campgrounds to make room for evacuees and first responders.
Eby says those staying in hotels in the area are being asked to consider going home early.