A former Summerland youth centre is being eyed as a potential location for a transitional housing facility.
Council at its meeting Monday will be asked to direct staff to submit a grant application for $450,000 that would be used to repair and update the district-owned building at 9117 Prairie Valley Rd. that served as a youth centre for 21 years before its non-profit operator, the Summerland Asset Development Initiative, went dark in 2019.
Now the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre wants to turn the lights back on by reconfiguring the facility into a dormitory-style shelter for men, plus two separate suites for families.
Mayor Toni Boot noted in an email Friday that just last month council received the results of a regional housing needs assessment that suggested Summerland will require at least 165 new dwelling units by 2026 to keep up with anticipated population growth.
“As partners in our community, the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre have long advocated for transitional housing to support residents in our community. Pragmatic and innovative solutions are required to stay responsive to these needs,” said Boot, who’s looking forward to discussing the grant opportunity “and how it might contribute to our overall approach to this issue.”
Not long after the youth centre’s closure, the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre approached the district about converting the building into a transitional housing facility, but those talks didn’t get far due in part due to other proposed uses for the property and its need for major repairs.
But late last month, the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre re-floated the idea after learning about the possibility of applying for money from a COVID-19 restart grant program aimed specifically at strengthening community services.
The deadline to apply is April 16, and district staff is recommending council – which just last month approved a 60-unit affordable housing project on nearby Jubilee Road East – throw Summerland’s hat into the ring.
“With the escalation of housing prices currently occurring throughout the community, many landlords have been incentivized to put existing rental properties up for sale. As a result, many current Summerland residents are being pushed out of their current living arrangements and are having difficulty in finding alternative rental housing in the community,” writes Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, in his report to council.
“The plan… would be to provide flexible, temporary housing to people experiencing homeless or at risk of homelessness. These would not be long-term tenancy arrangements, but rather a short-term housing option for people in need until they could find an alternative long-term housing solution. Hence the ‘transitional’ name.”
Monday’s council meeting starts at 1 p.m. and can be viewed live on the district’s YouTube page.