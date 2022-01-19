Expect to see more little libraries in Penticton later this year.
A local group that has volunteered to get them up and running was cleared to proceed by city council at its meeting Tuesday.
So-called Little Free libraries are typically about the size of a small cupboard and run on the honour system. People are invited to take a book at no charge and leave one in its place.
Viv Lieskovsky, who presented the idea to council, said she knows of at least nine little libraries currently on private property in Penticton, but that building new ones in public places should help get even more books into the hands of readers.
The little libraries her group intends to supply the city will be made of old apple boxes and are tentatively set to be installed near Gyro Park and perhaps in Skaha Lake Park.
Coun. Judy Sentes described it as a “lovely idea.”
“The physical book in your hand, the physical turning of the pages is still something people treasure, I being one of them,” said Sentes.
According to the Wisconsin-based Little Free Library non-profit group, there are currently more than 100,000 such book nooks in 100-plus countries around the world.