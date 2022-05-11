Multiple major projects will be up for discussion on Saturday, May 19, as the City of Penticton hosts a wide-ranging open house event.
Set for 4-7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, city staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the North Gateway revitalization plan, a proposed new scheme for development cost charges, the Transportation Master Plan and the proposed redevelopment of 435 Green. Ave. W.
The city’s chief election officer and corporate services team will also be on hand to field questions about the October municipal election process.