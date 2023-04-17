Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a profound impact on how we work, how we play, and how we connect as human beings. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is the subject of a debate on May 3 at UBCO.
Four leading UBCO thinkers will debate the pros and cons of AI at the debate. They’ll present either an optimistic or skeptical perspective of AI and consider whether the world should move forward with or hit the pause button on AI technologies.
The two AI optimists are philosophy professor Madeleine Ransom and computer science professor Kevin Leyton-Brown. Urging caution with AI are political science professor Wendy Wong and dean of creative and critical studies Bryce Traister.
You can register for the event at ok.ubc.ca/debates.