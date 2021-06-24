Friday, June 25
• 116th British Columbia Golf Women’s Amateur championship concludes, final round, Summerland Golf & Country Club
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• “Imagine” at the Summerland Community Arts Council with presentations by 10 members of the Summerland Arts Club: Patsy Kyle, Maureen King, Thelda McIIwaine, Greta Loeppky, Lyn Kristoff, Cathy Milsted, Raymond Syrja, Marilyn Piket, Diane Hildebrand and Lois Yeast, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13211 Henry Ave., or visit the show online at: www.summerlandarts.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” (G); “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” (14A); “Cruella,” (PG); “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG); “The Forever Purge,” (14A); “Godzilla vs Kong,” (PG); “A Quiet Place Part II,” (14A); “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway,” (G); “The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard,” (14A). For times and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Tom and Jerry,” Friday-Sunday, for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, June 26
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• An Afternoon With the Hon. Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, online session, 2 p.m., other panelists include Dan Albas and Helena Konanz; register at: nosca.ca/erin
• Penticton Pinnacles senior men’s team vs Kamloops TRU University men’s team, home opener of the Pacific Coast League, 2 p.m. at King’s Park.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Saturday burgers and fries, noon – 4 p.m., 1197 Main Street, proceeds to local charities
• B.C. Fresh Talent summer concert series, free local music outside Blenz Coffee on Main Street, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Dinner and entertainment with Moving Lines, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, beginning 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street in Summerland, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Monday, June 28
• Summerland council meets, committee of the whole, 10 a.m., regular council at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., watch the meeting live on the district’s website
• Oliver council meets, committee of the whole, 5:30 p.m., regular council at 7 p.m., watch the meeting live on the town’s website