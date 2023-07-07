A Penticton-based recycling project and the Okanagan branch of the University of British Columbia have teamed up to sponsor a symposium to raise funds for research that promises to help the environment, provide employment in developing countries, and give investors a good return on the dollar.
NetZero Enterprises and UBCO are pleased to present, A Fundraising Event for Research in Decarbonization and Circular Economy Technologies, to be held on Monday, July 24, starting at 9 a.m. on the university campus, UNC200 Ballroom, 1137 Alumni Way in Kelowna.
The symposium opens with a welcome by Abbas Milani, professor of mechanical engineering, and research chair in sustainable and smart manufacturing at UBCO.
NZE’s co-founder Grant Bogyo will speak about the project’s background, goals, and business plan and also the importance of financially supporting critical research.
Seven UBCO scientists will give presentations about their interests and research which overlap with NZE’s goals.
Bogyo and Ron Ryde founded NZE to help build global equity for a sustainable future.
Both men have extensive professional backgrounds — Bogyo in clinical psychology and Ryde in mechanics and marketing — and years of experience in humanitarian work.
The basic concept behind NZE is simple — chip items made of No. 1 plastic, mix the chips with an organic fibre, preferably bamboo, and run it through an extruder—but the required technological processes and related marketing are not.
The results are products of incredible strength and durability, including polymer blocks of gravel and small rocks and a replacement for rebar.
In war-torn Ukraine and the earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, polymer blocks made from the many million tons of rubble have considerable promise to help in rebuilding.
In the tropics, the availability of rebar is often a limiting factor in construction.
UBCO became involved when NZE reached out to experts for help in overcoming the technological challenges.
Presentations at the symposium include Mohammad Arjmand’s plastic recycling/upcycling initiatives and laboratory capabilities, Hadi Hossein’s recycling of waste plastic into value-added projects, and Babak Torsarkani on supply chain and circularity initiatives.
“There is considerable virtue signaling about recycling. In Canada we are really operating in a closed, longitudinal system rather than building a sustainable circular economy based on recycling,” Bogyo said.
NZE has had to switch from using bar-coded No. 1 plastic water bottles to No. 1 plastic clam shell food containers because the bottles are no longer available to them.
Currently, bottles in Penticton are transported by truck to Vancouver and eventually to the U.S., and most likely to Mexico.
On a broader scale, every day 160 tractor trailer loads of plastic waste are taken from Canada across the border into the U.S., according to Canada’s National Observer.
For information about the symposium and to register visit: www.nze.global or email grant@nze.global or call Bogyo at 250-488-0684.
“We’ve already had registrants from as far away as Norway,” Bogyo said.
A GoFundMe page has been established at: gofund.me/095096f1