There is no longer a 24-hour convenience store in downtown Penticton.
The owners of 24 Main quietly closed their doors at the end of July, leaving behind an empty space at the busy intersection of Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue.
The store had been operated since August 2018 by Osoyoos-based Imraj Holdings Enterprises, which purchased the business from Chamanjit and Rishma Shamra.
One of Imraj Holdings’ owners, Navpreet Toor, told The Herald their lease expired, but offered no other reasons for closing.
Gary Johal, who operated the store prior to 2002, told The Herald he is the new leaseholder and plans to open a refreshed convenience store in a few months’ time once a major renovation is complete.
“We’re throwing everything in the garbage and starting brand new,” said Johal.
The property is owned by O.M. Macinnis Drug Store Ltd., which couldn’t be reached for comment.
While the store was always popular with students from nearby Penticton Secondary School, it also had a seamier side that saw it feature in criminal cases ranging from kidnappings and robberies to drug deals.
“From my perspective, this property did not pose a significant amount of police calls for service,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in an email.
“However, simply due to it being in a central location, close to the high school and library, there’s been times of police presence.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said the store’s closing should serve as another reason to shop local.
“It concerns me because we’re having less and less services in the community,” said Vassilaki.
“We have to do something as a community to make sure that our businesses survive, to support them as much as we can.”
The store made headlines in 2019, when WorkSafeBC announced a $5,000 fine against Imraj Holdings after one of its officers was forced to abandon an inspection due to abusive treatment from one of the shop’s staff members.
Imraj Holdings was also sued that year in small claims court by Penticton woman Jasmin Garib, who alleged the company owed her just shy of $26,000 for tobacco, a point-of-sale system, accounting work and other services she supplied. The matter is scheduled for trial this October.
The property was valued at $840,000 as of July 1, 2020, by the BC Assessment Authority. The building itself, valued at just $15,000, was constructed in 1966 as a drug store.