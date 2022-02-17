Thirteen groups in Summerland have been approved for grant-in-aid funding in 2022.
Council at its meeting Monday night deliberated on 16 different grant applications from 14 groups.
The recipients are: Summerland Foodbank, $14,50; Agur Lake Camp Society, $2,573; Ryga Festival Society, $7,100; Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens, $8,000; Boys and Girls Club, $5,000; Summerland Curling Club, $1,000; Kettle Valley Railway Society, $1,774; Okanagan Historical Society, $6,603; Summerland Figure Skating Club, $1,000; Trail of the Okanagans, $850; Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society, $990; Summerland Community Arts Council, $7,500; Summerland Chamber of Commerce, $7,500.
Further to the grant-in-aid program decisions, council increased the ongoing operational funding to the Summerland Museum and Archives Society in the amount of $10,000.