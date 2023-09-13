The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are set to dazzle another Penticton audience early next year at the South Okanagan Events.
The touring basketball club will tip off Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the SOEC against the Washington Generals.
“Unrivaled fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like our Magic Pass, unforgettable post-game access and more in-game fan interactions than ever before,” said the Globetrotters in a press release.
“See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd. You might even find yourself mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase!”
Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office and online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.
The Globetrotters last visited Penticton in January 2023.
The revolving cast of highly skilled players, who are salaried employees of a privately owned company, has played exhibition games in 124 countries on six continents since the team was originally formed in Chicago in 1926.