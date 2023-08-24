Thousands of bottles of water and sports drinks are among the unneeded supplies from the cancelled 2023 IRONMAN Canada triathlon that are now flowing towards the fight against the region’s wildfires.
Organizers pulled the plug last weekend after blazes north and south of Penticton triggered a travel ban, shut airports and put unhealthy amounts of smoke into the air.
The one-day race was set for this coming Sunday, Aug. 27, and it’s unclear how many people won’t get the change to test themselves on Penticton’s iconic course.
“There were nearly 1,600 registered participants that took part in the 2022 event, however, registration was still open and it’s hard to tell how many participants we would have seen on the start line of this year’s event,” said IRONMAN Canada in a statement Wednesday.
“Athletes who were registered have received a list of options for their registrations. They can choose to participate in another IRONMAN in 2023, they can choose to move their registration to the 2024 IRONMAN Canada, or they can choose to get a refund of their entry fee.”
Berths to the world championships that were also on the line have now been reallocated to other IRONMAN races around the globe.
Due to two prior pandemic-related cancellations, it marks the third time in four years the race has been scuttled. It also marks the second time since 2018 that Penticton’s flagship summer triathlon has been cancelled due to wildfires.
If those environmental factors play into IRONMAN Canada’s long-term plans, it’s not saying.
“We are hopeful that conditions permit IRONMAN to host an amazing race in Penticton next year,” said the statement.
Local taxpayers contribute $410,000 annually to the race: a $300,000 licensing fee and $110,000 of in-kind donations.
City spokesman Shane Mills said staff estimate approximately $200,000 was sunk into this year’s ill-fated race, including labour and other expenses, such as advertising upcoming road closures.
“The cancellation comes with costs for a lot of organizations, including IRONMAN and local businesses, but it was the right decision to make,” said Mills in an email.
“This is a difficult time for many and it’s important to acknowledge that IRONMAN is working closely to support first responders and Emergency Support Services, including redeploying supplies (Gatorade, waters, gels, etc.) to Kelowna and to our local ESS.
“We look forward to Ironman’s return next year and welcoming people back to Penticton.”
Race director Susie Ernsting, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, told another local news outlet the surplus supplies included upwards of 8,000 bottles of water, 3,000 bottles of Gatorade, and thousands of T-shirts that were meant for athletes and volunteers.