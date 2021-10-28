A man convicted Thursday of sexual offences against a Summerland boy is now facing at least a year behind bars.
M.A.. a man in his 50s whose name is subject to a publication ban meant to protect the identify of his victim, was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference following a two-day trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
The offences occurred between 2012 and 2016 in the boy’s home.
The trial heard from just two witnesses: the victim, who is now 16, and his mother.
In her recitation of the evidence, Justice Alison Beames said M.A. moved in with the victim and his mother in 2011.
The victim recalled the details of only the first sexual assault, “but testified there were other occasions after that first occasion of a similar kind,” said Beames.
During the first incident, the victim testified, M.A. entered his bedroom at night, stood beside the victim’s bed and told the victim to be quiet.
The victim “said his clothes came off and then he felt the accused against him from behind," recounted Beames.
M.A. left the room afterwards and told the victim not to say anything.
The victim’s mother testified she woke up one night and found M.A. walking out of the boy’s bedroom while doing up his housecoat.
“She testified that he told her that he had been comforting the complainant, who’d woken up from a nightmare,” said Beames, and M.A. was “adamant” that the mother not go into the victim’s room.
Beams said the Crown’s case rested entirely on the victim’s testimony, which she described as “strong.”
“His evidence was consistent and, indeed, with regard to the specific allegations, unchallenged,” said Beames, who wasn’t presented with any motives for the victim to fabricate the story.
M.A., who will remain free on bail pending sentencing, now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail up to a maximum of 14 years. He’s expected to be sentenced early in the new year following completion of reports delving into his past.