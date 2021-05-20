B.C.’s housing minister is setting a “dangerous precedent” by ignoring the wishes of Penticton city council in order to keep the old Victory Church homeless shelter operating without municipal approval, says the head of an umbrella group for the province’s local governments.
Brian Frenkel, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, entered the fray this week at the request of Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, who’s leading the fight against the province’s use of statutory immunity, which effectively allows the senior government to overrule local governments on matters related to provincial projects, like the homeless at 352 Winnipeg St.
“UBCM does not wish to become involved in a local dispute, but as an organization representing local governments across the province, we urge the province to commit to working in collaboration with local governments within the boundaries of their respective jurisdictions on current and future projects of mutual concern,” Frenkel wrote in a May 19 letter to Housing Minister David Eby.
“We are concerned that the application of statutory immunity sets a dangerous precedent and undermines local government autonomy as established in legislation.”
Frenkel, a councillor for the District of Vanderhoof, goes on to note the Community Charter “grants local governments the powers and flexibility required to respond to the needs of their communities.” He concludes by offering to help “explore a dispute resolution mechanism that could be used as an alternative to the application of statutory immunity in the future.”
Vassilaki, who reached out to UBCM for support in April, welcomed the backup.
“I appreciate Mr. Frenkel sending his message of collaboration to Minister Eby,” said Vassilaki in a press release Thursday.
“Council is elected locally, they are accountable locally and the sites for housing shelters like 352 Winnipeg Street should be decided locally. As the province has overridden local housing decisions elsewhere in B.C., Penticton city council is standing up to defend local autonomy and the ability for our residents and businesses to have a say in what’s best for their community.”
The shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only and was due to close April 1.
BC Housing then asked for a fresh permit to keep the shelter running year-round through March 31, 2022, but council turned down that request based on community concerns. That sparked the feud with Eby, who said he would invoke statutory immunity to keep the facility open to help address the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.