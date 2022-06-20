Penticton’s sunshine list grew a bit in 2021.
A total of 145 people employed by the City of Penticton earned at least $75,000 last year, up from 141 in 2020 and 126 in 2019, according to the annual statement of financial information that will be presented to council at its meeting today.
Public bodies in B.C. are required to report annually the names and salaries off all employees who earned over $75,000 the previous year.
All told, the 145 employees on Penticton’s 2021 sunshine list collected $15.4 million, up from $15 million in 2020.
And, while not necessarily included on the list due to their start dates, the city hired four new managers last year, all of whom earn more than $75,000 annually.
The city had another 393 employees who didn’t meet the threshold for the sunshine list but earned a collective $11.2 million in 2021, up from $10.2 million in 2020.
On the political side, Mayor John Vassilaki earned $80,750 in 2021, down from $83,097 in 2020.
Five of six sitting councillors earned approximately $27,500 each in 2021 – about the same as 2020 – while James Miller, who was elected in a June byelection, collected $12,407.
Elected officials’ expense ranged from a high of $927 claimed by Vassilaki to a low of $63 booked by Miller.
In total, council’s pay and expenses cost taxpayers $234,632 last year, down from $250,332 in 2020.
Other notable items on council’s agenda today include a staff proposal to borrow $9.3 million from city reserves to fund three new projects: $4.7 million for the next phase of the lake-to-lake bike route; $4.1 million for a new intersection at Kinney Avenue and South Main Street; and $500,000 for a new two-bay garage at Fire Hall No. 2.
Of that total, $7.4 million would come from the electric utility surplus, which had a balance of $24 million at the end of 2021. The other $2.2 million would come from development cost charges.
Staff is proposing the full $9.3 million be paid back over 10 years from the city’s gaming and asset sustainability reserves.
“The overall savings realized by interfund borrowing in lieu of external debt borrowing financing costs is approximately $3 million, based on a 10-year term,” wrote budget specialist Courtney Jones in her report to council.
Finally, council will be asked to issue a development permit for a 99-unit residential project on Marina Way.
Beach House would incorporate a 10-storey tower and townhouses on five adjacent lots (206 Marina Way, and 201, 203, 225 and 247 Vancouver Ave.)
The site has been dormant since 2008, when a developer walked away from a planned four-storey project. A seven-storey tower was approved for the site in 2017, but also failed to come to fruition.
Two other major developments are set for final votes tonight: an 84-unit townhouse project at 435 Green Ave. W and a 700-home subdivision on the North Wiltse Block.
Both projects were slated for public hearings Monday night.
Council’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. with land matters scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The proceedings are open to the public and will be live-streamed at www.penticton.ca.