Passengers on a Swoop airline flight from Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 17 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Two other recent flights also had passengers with COVID-19 aboard.
Passengers who flew on WestJet flight 3170 about 6 a.m. Jan. 14 out of Kelowna are advised to monitor for symptoms for 14 days if they sat in in rows 2-8.
An Air Canada afternoon flight Jan. 18 to Kelowna from Vancuver also had a COVID case, the BC Centre for Disease Control reported. People who were in rows 19-25 are advised to monitor themselves.