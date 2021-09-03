Some major problems that are emerging on the Fairview Road section of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling route are indicative of “poor planning,” says an advocate for people with disabilities.
There are five apartment buildings on the east side of the 800 block of Fairview Road where concrete dividers meant to separate vehicles from the cycle track now prevent vehicles, such as handyDART buses, from pulling up to the curb to load and unload passengers. Instead, vehicles now have to park across the street or pull into a parking lot, adding time, distance and hassles to their stops.
While the new setup doesn’t present a problem for most travellers, it does for those with mobility issues, like seniors and people in wheelchairs.
“It’s a very typical one in that it’s something where if you don’t have mobility issues yourself or if you don’t know someone with mobility issues, it’s something you’re going to overlook if you haven’t consulted the community of people with disabilities and seniors,” said Spencer van Vloten, editor of the BC Disability website.
“To people who aren’t affected directly by this… it may seem like a little thing – one road, one bike lane, whatever – but it’s all these individual cases that add up and create really systemic and powerful barriers for people with disabilities and seniors.”
Van Vloten, whose website and Facebook page serve as a clearinghouse for news about disability issues and programs, said a handful of people in the affected apartment buildings have reached out to him looking for help in the past two weeks because they fear they’ll become shut-ins.
“Something like this, now it’s going to prevent a senior or person with a disability from being out in the community and being involved in things,” said van Vloten.
“It’s just so reflective of poor planning and lack of consideration of the specific needs of seniors and people with disabilities in the community.”
Cindy Courtemanche is in almost the same boat.
She and her husband live in a house at 998 Fairview Rd. that has a single-wide driveway connected to Fairview Road.
With the cycle track and related infrastructure now installed, they can no longer safely back into, or out of, their driveway.
The city’s solution? Pave the Courtemanches’ front lawn at taxpayer’s expense so they can drive in forwards, do a three-point turn, and reorient their vehicle towards the street.
Courtemanche said she was “really pissed off” when the plan was presented by city staff in May, but the couple relented because they felt handcuffed.
They were prepared to have their lawn to be paved in August while crews were putting in the cycle track on Fairview Road, but were subsequently told by city staff that only half their lawn could be paved because a retaining wall along one side of their property won’t hold up if the entire area is paved.
Courtemanche said paving just half the lawn won’t offer enough space to complete a three-point turn, so the couple is now in limbo.
“I think (city staff) were hoping that we just didn’t care or wouldn’t say anything,” she said.
Courtemanche is worried about the half-finished project’s effect on her property value, and disappointed that concerns she and others raised during the public consultation process were seemingly ignored.
“The ones that were online all said the same thing: ‘We don’t need a bike lane. It is not a safe thing to do,’” said Courtemanche.
City engineer Ian Chapman confirmed in an interview Thursday that he’s working on both sets of concerns.
He said he’s already met with the operator of the handyDART system to come up with a solution for the 800 block of Fairview Road, but “we don’t have it fully mapped out at this time.”
As for the Courtemanches’ property, Chapman said it’s the only one along that section of the cycle track that doesn’t have side-yard or alley access, which means the front yard will have to be part of the solution.
“It’s tough. All they can do is get at (the property) from the front, so we’ve tried to make their front as big as possible,” he said.
Chapman also acknowledged the city can’t pave the entire yard as it originally offered to do.
“We’re doing our best to help them out,” added Chapman.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project, which features a separated cycle track running down Martin Street and Fairview Road all the way from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue.
The final two phases would take riders to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.