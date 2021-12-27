KELOWNA — The Kelowna Regional RCMP along with assistance from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and North Shore Rescue (NSR), are looking for an overdue snowboarder at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, BC.
At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, the Kelowna Regional RCMP received a report of an overdue snow boarder at Big White. A 42-year-old man from Kelowna had been snowboarding with friends when he was last seen at 1p.m. at the Gem Lake chair lift as he prepared to do his last run of the day.
The Kelowna Regional RCMP is working closely with Big White Ski Patrol as well as searchers from COSAR and NSR. A search was conducted last evening but was called off at 12:45 a.m. due to inclement weather and poor visibility. The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks.
The search is resuming this morning.