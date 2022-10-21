Sorcery Express

Isaiah Young of Summerland Secondary School made a new friend.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Isaiah Young of Summerland Secondary School makes a new friend at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station Thursday. Students will be at their scariest best this weekend during the Sorcery Express train ride and the haunted house at the station. The special train rides are a fundraiser for Summerland Secondary School’s Dry Grad.