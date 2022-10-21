Isaiah Young of Summerland Secondary School makes a new friend at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station Thursday. Students will be at their scariest best this weekend during the Sorcery Express train ride and the haunted house at the station. The special train rides are a fundraiser for Summerland Secondary School’s Dry Grad.
featured
All aboard the Sorcery Express
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Resounding vote for change' in Penticton
- McKortoff narrowly fends off Osoyoos First challenge
- Two newcomers joining RDOS rural group
- Just 1 new face on SD 67 board
- Fire consumes Penticton home
- Keremeos man scores $500K lotto win
- Summerland's new mayor strikes unity chord
- Mounties make example of alleged dealer
- Turnout up 25% so far in Penticton election
- Bloomfield solidifying ties with provincial leaders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- All aboard the Sorcery Express
- Premier-in-waiting David Eby releases 100-day plan for B.C. housing, health, safety
- Former Vancouver Whitecaps striker Masato Kudo dies following brain surgery
- Several federal MPs wanted to see Anjali Appadurai run
- Canada beats Finland 9-6 to reach semifinals at world mixed curling championship
- Staying the course: John Schneider signs three-year deal as Toronto Blue Jays manager