Almost 100 residents of a long-term care home in West Kelowna have been moved to other facilities even though the complex is outside the area covered by an evacuation order or an evacuation alert.
The 99 residents of Brookhaven Care Centre have been transferred out of an abundance of caution given the facility’s proximity to the McDougall Creek fire, Interior Health says.
Residents have been moved to care homes in Summerland and Kelowna, IH says.
“This is an evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care,” IH said in a release.
Other long-term care facilities, such as Village at Smith Creek and Lakeview Lodge are further south in West Kelowna and residents at those complexes had not been transferred as of Friday morning.
However, families of residents have been notified they should be prepared for a move. Relatives of residents can choose to bring their loved ones home for the duration of an evacuation, rather than have them transferred to another facility.