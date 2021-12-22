Highway 97 Brewing Company officially opened its new location at 200 Ellis Street, Wednesday. The brewery has 22 taps along with food items and will be open most days from noon until 9 p.m., Sharing a moment are, from left, founder-production manager Nick Kapusty, server Wendy Goertzen and brewer Tim Bojeczko.
