It seems LocoLanding doesn’t need those extra washrooms after all.
After receiving city council’s blessing earlier this year to take over a badly abused public washroom building at 75 Riverside Dr. that’s slated for demolition, the adventure park’s owners have changed their minds.
“There was a proposal that would have seen the old washrooms incorporated into the LocoLanding footprint but after further review that plan will not be moving forward and the building will be taken down,” said the municipality in a press release Tuesday.
The deal, which would have seen LocoLanding push out its fence to incorporate the adjacent washroom facility, would have saved the city approximately $20,000 in demolition costs.
The old building has already been replaced with a new facility that is fully accessible and in a more visible location to deter vandalism.
Pre-demolition work is underway this week with the building slated to come down next