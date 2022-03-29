A silk map of western Ukraine that was carried by NATO pilots during the Cold War is on display at the Okanagan College library.
The highly detailed map was intended to be used by pilots if they crashed or had to parachute into Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union.
Because it was printed on silk, the map would still be readable if it got wet. It could also be opened quietly and easily concealed in clothing, according to geography professor Terence Day, who owns the map.
The map, along with other resources at the college library, gives context to unfolding events as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine begins its second month.