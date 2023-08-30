Racist vandals left a black mark on one of Summerland’s rainbow crosswalks last weekend.
The anti-racial slur, which was written in black paint on the crossing at Main Street and Kelly Avenue, was found and covered by municipal staff on Saturday.
Summerland’s two rainbow crosswalks – the other is on Victoria Road North – were both installed in 2015 to support the LGBTQ community.
“Personally, I don’t understand why the media persists in giving these racists the publicity they crave. It only encourages them and inspires copycats,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in an email Monday.
“It would be better to do a more in-depth article on why such acts in general are occurring and seemingly increasing in frequency. Talk to a psychologist or sociologist who can explain what possesses someone to carry out such horrid acts.”
Penticton installed a rainbow crosswalk in June outside Queen’s Park Elementary School that was quickly defaced by drivers burning rubber over top of it.
That prompted an Indigenous prayer ceremony and call from community leaders to respect the symbol of love.