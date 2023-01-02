Sunny skies and milder temperatures greeted the hundreds of brave souls who went for a New Year’s Day dunking at the 36th annual Summerland Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip at Sun-Oka Beach.
With air and water temperatures hovering just above freezing, this year’s event was a far cry from the frigid -17 Celsius temperatures on the first day of 2022.
Especially happy with the huge turnout was president Frederik Numsen of the Summerland Kinsmen Club who was busy helping set things up.
“People are out here early and we’re not even ready yet,” said Numsen. “Some years people sit in their cars until five to 12 because, like last year, it is so damn cold, but this year everybody’s early and the sun is shinning.
“It’s a blast, just a fun thing to do.”
As in the past 36 events organized by the club, all money raised through donations during the day will go back into the communities of Summerland and Penticton.
During the day $2,500 was raised, matching the amount donated by sponsors. Numsen estimated after expenses more than $3,000 will go back to the communities.
For those who had a great time at the event or anyone who would just like to donate to the cause visit the service club’s website: summerlandkinsmen.com