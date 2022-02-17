Vandals have prompted the closure of the new public washroom facility at Manitou Park in Naramata for the second time this year.
The facility was closed most recently on Feb. 15 “due to flushing of garbage, resulting in an extensive sewer blockage,” said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.
The RDOS is asking anyone who sees vandalism in progress to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or email parks@rdos.bc.ca if the facility needs attention.
In October 2020, the RDOS board approved a $282,000 contract to build the new washrooms facility and septic field to replace the failing infrastructure that was in place at the time.