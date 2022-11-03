Santa Claus is coming to town a bit early this year.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Santa Clause Parade will return to downtown Penticton on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The event is being organized by the City of Penticton, which is now accepting applications from businesses and organizations interested in putting floats in the parade.
“A tradition for more than 20 years, this is a chance for the community to once again come together during the festive season,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
“For some, it will rekindle memories of old, for many others, it will be a chance to create new memories, and for all of us, it’s an opportunity to embrace the spirit of the season.”
Float applications are due in by 4 p.m. on Nov. 25. For more details and application forms, visit www.penticton.ca/santaparade.
Volunteers are also being sought to help with traffic control and marshalling. Anyone interested in helping should email shawna.guitard@penticton.ca or call 250-609-2445.