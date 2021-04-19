A Penticton man wanted on several outstanding warrants was boxed in by police last week as he tried to flee from an Enderby residence.
Police surrounded the home Friday morning. A nearby school was notified of the developing situation and kept its students inside all day.
About 2 p.m., the suspect left the residence and drove away in a stolen vehicle. He encountered a police roadblock and, as he reversed, additional officers closed in behind the vehicle preventing its escape.
“Once the vehicle was contained, the suspect and a female passenger abandoned it and continued their escape attempt on foot,” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP in a press release.
“An RCMP Air Services helicopter in the area tracked the man’s movement and provided live updates on his location to officers on the ground.”
Police arrested the man without incident. A police dog chased down the woman.
The 29-year-old Penticton man, who police aren’t naming yet, was arrested on several outstanding warrants and faces new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. A 32-year-old woman was released without charges.