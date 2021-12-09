Environmentalists will rally Dec. 13 outside MLA constituency offices around the province, including in Penticton, to remember people lost in this year’s extreme-weather events.
Penticton Climate Justice and First Things First Okanagan are sponsoring the event here, set to begin at 6 p.m. outside Penticton MLA Dan Ashton’s office in the Riverside Village Shopping Centre.
“Province-wide gatherings at MLA offices will commemorate those who have died and been displaced, and call on provincial representatives to confront the climate emergency,” the groups said in a press release.
“Future deaths can be prevented by improving infrastructure to cope with climate extremes and lowering harmful emissions that are causing rising temperatures.”
Attendees are invited to bring masks, signs, candles or LED lights.
Approximately 600 people died due to complications from extreme heat between June 18 and Aug. 12, according to the BC Coroners Service, while thousands more people were forced out of their homes by wildfires and flooding.